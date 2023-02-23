Centiva Capital LP Acquires 1,005 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 143,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $187.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $251.99.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

