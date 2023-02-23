Centiva Capital LP Acquires 3,197 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 339.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.46.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $442.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $470.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

