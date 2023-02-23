Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 29,643 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

