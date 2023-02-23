Centiva Capital LP Buys New Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 103,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097,003 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,102 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $20,190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 126.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

