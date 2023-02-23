Centiva Capital LP Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.33% of BioPlus Acquisition worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

BIOS stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

