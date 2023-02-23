Centiva Capital LP Makes New $955,000 Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,977 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMR. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

NYSE AMR opened at $163.78 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $85.51 and a one year high of $186.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

