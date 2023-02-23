Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,958 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after buying an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,060,000 after acquiring an additional 283,994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 98.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $361.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.09. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $406.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

