Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 958,570 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,965,000 after purchasing an additional 841,569 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,580,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 71.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 642,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Shares of PSTG opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.23. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

