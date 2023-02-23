Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,495 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.26 and its 200-day moving average is $185.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.56 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

