Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($7.83) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($18.79) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Ceres Power Stock Down 4.4 %

CWR opened at GBX 434.70 ($5.23) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 407.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 433. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of GBX 296 ($3.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 843.20 ($10.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.62. The firm has a market cap of £835.15 million, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

