Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $219.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,172 shares of company stock worth $8,412,139. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,009.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 38,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 37,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

