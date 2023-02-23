Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.70-10.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04-4.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion. Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.70-$10.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.44. 642,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,505. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.37. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $308.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

