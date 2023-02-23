Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issues Earnings Results

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 4.8 %

CAKE stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.71. 990,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $43.29.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.