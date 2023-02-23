Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC increased its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after buying an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth $31,444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 757.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,260 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,305,000 after purchasing an additional 615,280 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after buying an additional 602,394 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.68. 696,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,337. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Insider Transactions at Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

