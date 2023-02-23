Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.22) EPS.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $13.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.82. 5,693,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

