Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Trading 5.9% Higher

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.28 and last traded at $52.41. 155,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 160,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.04 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,872 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,415,000 after acquiring an additional 964,036 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 74,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

