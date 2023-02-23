Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 42.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

CHK traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.89. 472,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,746. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

