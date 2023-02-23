Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.