Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 11.8% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,728,000 after acquiring an additional 293,865 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after purchasing an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,639,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,961,000 after acquiring an additional 296,518 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DVY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.20. The stock had a trading volume of 94,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,112. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.50.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

