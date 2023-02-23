Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

BATS COWZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,277 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77.

