Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $7.30 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

