China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

China Gas Price Performance

CGHLY stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. China Gas has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

