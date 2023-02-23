Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHDN opened at $242.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $253.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,316.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

