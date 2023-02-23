Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 99,644 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 643.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $13,493,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 683.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 244,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zillow Group by 227.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 194,228 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $5,048,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $7,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,780.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,435 in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

