Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REG opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.41.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

