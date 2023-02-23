Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.76 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 116.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

