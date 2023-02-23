Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 148.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $4,698,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

