Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 12,510 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 890.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northern Trust Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

NTRS opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

