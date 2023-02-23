Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 4,870 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,573,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,540,000 after buying an additional 90,293 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,158,000 after purchasing an additional 437,240 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OHI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.8 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

NYSE OHI opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 149.72%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.