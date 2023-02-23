Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 492,032 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492,032 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.57%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

