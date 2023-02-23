Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 6,945 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $236.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

