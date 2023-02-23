Civic (CVC) Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CVC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market cap of $120.92 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00424417 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,748.30 or 0.28114167 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.