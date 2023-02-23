CMO Group (LON:CMO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33). 10,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 8,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).

CMO Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £19.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.17.

CMO Group Company Profile

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Tileandfloorsuperstore.co.uk, cmotrade.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk.

