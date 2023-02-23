CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMSGet Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.21% of CMS Energy worth $35,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CMS Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 52.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,854. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

