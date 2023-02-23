Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $57.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

