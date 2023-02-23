Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
CDE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,731. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $848.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
