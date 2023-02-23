Coin98 (C98) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $31.10 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $67.50 million and approximately $31.10 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin98 has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.61 or 0.01304582 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00013767 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00033171 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.26 or 0.01646439 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

