Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.48. 8,517,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,968,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $206.79. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and have sold 439,344 shares worth $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

