Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS.
Coinbase Global Stock Performance
Shares of COIN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.48. 8,517,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,968,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $206.79. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and have sold 439,344 shares worth $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.