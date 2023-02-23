Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Trading Down 1.2%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.32. The company has a market cap of C$21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87.
Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.
