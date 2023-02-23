Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 9.8 %

NYSE FIX traded up $12.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.00. 441,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,518. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $140.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.34.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,438,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

