Comparing Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) & Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vodafone Group Public and Sidus Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vodafone Group Public $52.98 billion 0.62 $2.43 billion N/A N/A Sidus Space $1.41 million 9.71 -$3.75 million N/A N/A

Vodafone Group Public has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Vodafone Group Public has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sidus Space has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vodafone Group Public and Sidus Space, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vodafone Group Public 1 5 4 0 2.30 Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus price target of $118.60, indicating a potential upside of 888.33%. Given Vodafone Group Public’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vodafone Group Public is more favorable than Sidus Space.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Vodafone Group Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Sidus Space shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vodafone Group Public shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Sidus Space shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vodafone Group Public and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodafone Group Public N/A N/A N/A Sidus Space -203.04% -121.28% -77.84%

Summary

Vodafone Group Public beats Sidus Space on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers. It also provides mobile, fixed and a suite of converged communication services, such as Internet of Things (IoT) comprising managed IoT connectivity, automotive and insurance services, as well as smart metering and health solutions, cloud and security portfolio comprising public and private cloud services, as well as cloud-based applications and products for securing networks and devices and international voice, IP transit and messaging services to support business customers that include small home offices and large multi-national companies. The company was founded on July 17, 1984 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

