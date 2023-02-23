Compound (COMP) Price Hits $53.45 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Compound token can now be bought for $53.45 or 0.00223103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $388.40 million and $31.59 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00107926 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00056522 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000857 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 54.39470032 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 330 active market(s) with $33,879,198.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

