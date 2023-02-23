CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Further Reading

