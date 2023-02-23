ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $104.08 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

