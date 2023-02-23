Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

CSTM stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,410. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.97. Constellium has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Constellium by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,115 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Constellium by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,373,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,181,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $17,057,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,857 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

