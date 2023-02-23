Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of Constellium stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $16.51. 258,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,661. Constellium has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Constellium alerts:

Institutional Trading of Constellium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.