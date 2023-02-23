Constitution Capital LLC Acquires 600 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Constitution Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 12.6% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 402.4% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

