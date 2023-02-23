Constitution Capital LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 2.7% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $97.87. 412,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,198. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

