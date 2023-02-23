Constitution Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ASML by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ASML by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,038,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Stock Up 1.2 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $7.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $631.54. 464,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $625.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.