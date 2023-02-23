Constitution Capital LLC Sells 15,400 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Constitution Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 301,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 57.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

